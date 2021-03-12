March 12 update: Centre County reports 46 cases of COVID-19, gives almost 1,700 vaccines

Centre County added 46 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, which brings the total to 13,303 since the first case was reported March 20, 2020. There have been 12,182 confirmed cases and 1,121 probable cases along with 62,587 negative tests.

Meanwhile, Pennsylvania continues to inch toward 1 million cases. The state added 3,074 cases — the highest one-day total this month — which brings the total to 961,456. There have been 3.98 million negative tests and 92% of people have recovered statewide.

Another 151,888 vaccine doses were administered across the state (excluding in Philadelphia and federal facilities). There have been a total of 3.4 million doses given to 2.29 million people.

More than 6,500 teachers and other school workers have been vaccinated through the state’s program this week, The Associated Press reported Friday. School employees who work in kindergarten through third grade and those who work with students with disabilities and students learning English are receiving the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the first phase, AP said.

An additional 1,698 doses were given to Centre County residents, according to the Health Department dashboard. There have been 31,496 first or single doses and 18,354 second doses given to 31,542 people.

With an additional 40 deaths in the state, there have been 24,530 fatalities. Centre County’s total remains at 213.

The breakdown of confirmed Centre County cases by ZIP code, and the change from the previous days (if any), is as follows, according to the Health Department:

16801 (State College): 4,714 (+10)

16823 (Bellefonte/Pleasant Gap): 2,230 (+7)

16803 (State College): 1,172 (+5)

16686 (Tyrone): 933 (+1)

16802 (University Park): 877 (+2)

16866 (Philipsburg): 762 (+3)

16870 (Port Matilda): 402 (+5)

16841 (Howard): 341 (+1)

16845 (Karthaus): 255

16828 (Centre Hall): 245 (+1)

16827 (Boalsburg): 238 (+2)

16875 (Spring Mills): 232 (+1)

16822 (Beech Creek): 175 (+1)

16844 (Julian): 174 (+1)

16666 (Osceola Mills): 153

16853 (Milesburg): 118 (+2)

16877 (Warriors Mark): 98 (+1)

16874 (Snow Shoe): 96

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 75

16826 (Blanchard): 66

16854 (Millheim): 59

16829 (Clarence): 56

16872 (Rebersburg): 53

16851 (Lemont): 49 (+1)

16820 (Aaronsburg): 47

16859 (Moshannon): 42

16856 (Mingoville): 28

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 26

16832 (Coburn): 24

16677 (Sandy Ridge): 22

16860 (Munson): 20

16852 (Madisonburg): 17

16864 (Orviston): 13

16835 (Unionville): 11

16804 (State College): 8

16882 (Woodward): 8

16805 (State College): 1-4

The state does not provide specific numbers when there are fewer than five cases to protect patient privacy, and does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.

Five more cases were reported in residents of Centre County long-term care facilities. There have been 717 resident cases, 151 employee cases and 162 deaths in 17 nursing and personal care homes.