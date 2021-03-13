March 13 update: Centre County adds 48 COVID-19 cases; Pa. adds 2,840

Centre County added 48 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total to 13,351 since the first case was reported nearly one year ago.

Statewide, 2,840 additional cases were reported, bringing the total to 964,296. There have been nearly 4 million negative tests and 92% of people have recovered.

The state also reported 43 new deaths, making 24,573 total deaths attributed to COVID-19. Centre County’s total remains at 213.

More than 3.5 million doses of vaccine have been administered across the state, with more than 1.2 million people fully vaccinated. In Centre County, there have been 31,842 first or single doses and 19,430 second doses given to 31,911 people.

According to the state’s hospital preparedness dashboard, 14 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in Centre County. Mount Nittany Medical Center was treating 19 COVID-19 patients between the ages of 47 and 90 on Friday.

“With hospitalizations down, we are cautiously optimistic that this trend will continue, but stress the necessity of consistent, continued adherence to COVID safety protocols,” Chief Medical Officer Dr. Nirmal Joshi said Friday in Mount Nittany Health’s weekly update. “This includes masking, avoiding large gatherings, social distancing and frequent hand washing.”

Mount Nittany Health has given more than 22,000 vaccines — including more than 3,000 this week — and has scheduled 6,500 appointments. The health system continues to both operate a waitlist and call at-risk patients to schedule vaccine appointments.

The breakdown of confirmed Centre County cases by ZIP code, and the change from the previous days (if any), is as follows, according to the Health Department:

16801 (State College): 4,722 (+8)

16823 (Bellefonte/Pleasant Gap): 2,239 (+9)

16803 (State College): 1,175 (+3)

16686 (Tyrone): 936 (+3)

16802 (University Park): 883 (+6)

16866 (Philipsburg): 765 (+3)

16870 (Port Matilda): 406 (+3)

16841 (Howard): 342 (+1)

16845 (Karthaus): 255

16828 (Centre Hall): 246 (+1)

16827 (Boalsburg): 239 (+1)

16875 (Spring Mills): 233 (+1)

16822 (Beech Creek): 176 (+1)

16844 (Julian): 174

16666 (Osceola Mills): 153

16853 (Milesburg): 118

16877 (Warriors Mark): 98

16874 (Snow Shoe): 96

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 75

16826 (Blanchard): 66

16854 (Millheim): 59

16829 (Clarence): 56

16872 (Rebersburg): 54 (+1)

16851 (Lemont): 51 (+2)

16820 (Aaronsburg): 47

16859 (Moshannon): 42

16856 (Mingoville): 28

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 26

16832 (Coburn): 24

16677 (Sandy Ridge): 22

16860 (Munson): 20

16852 (Madisonburg): 17

16864 (Orviston): 13

16835 (Unionville): 11

16804 (State College): 8

16882 (Woodward): 8

16805 (State College): 1-4

The state does not provide specific numbers when there are fewer than five cases to protect patient privacy, and does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.