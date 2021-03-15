March 15 update: Centre County adds 70 COVID-19 cases as positivity rate falls below 5%

Centre County’s COVID-19 positivity rate declined again while the number of confirmed cases increased slightly, the state’s early warning monitoring dashboard showed Monday.

During the period March 5-Thursday, the county’s positivity rate fell to 4.4% from the previous week’s rate of 5.6%. Union County had the lowest rate at 1% while Monroe County was the highest at 11%.

Pennsylvania’s rate was unchanged at 5.7%.

The dashboard showed an increase of 15 confirmed cases in Centre County compared to the previous week. The rate of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 121.9 — the ninth highest in the state, tied with Lancaster County — from 113.3.

Centre County added 70 cases over the weekend — 53 reported Sunday and 17 on Monday — to bring the total to 13,421 since March 20, 2020. In all, there have been 12,281 confirmed cases and 1,140 probable cases along with 62,982 negative tests.

The state Department of Health reported an additional death Monday, which brings the county’s total to 214.

Mount Nittany Medical Center is treating 15 COVID-19 patients between the ages of 53 and 90, a spokesperson said Monday morning. That’s four fewer patients than in Friday’s update.

Pennsylvania reported a total of 3,302 new cases — 1,914 on Sunday and 1,388 on Monday — to bring the total to 967,598. There have been 4 million negative tests and 92% of people have recovered.

With 13 new deaths reported Sunday and one on Monday, there have been 24,587 fatalities statewide.

Across Pennsylvania, 3.69 million vaccine doses have been given to 2.46 million people. In Centre County, there have been 32,077 partial vaccinations and 20,007 full vaccinations given to 32,213 people.

The breakdown of confirmed Centre County cases by ZIP code, and the change from the previous days (if any), is as follows, according to the Health Department:

16801 (State College): 4,737 (+15 since Saturday)

16823 (Bellefonte/Pleasant Gap): 2,253 (+14)

16803 (State College): 1,182 (+7)

16686 (Tyrone): 937 (+1)

16802 (University Park): 893 (+10)

16866 (Philipsburg): 766 (+1)

16870 (Port Matilda): 410 (+4)

16841 (Howard): 343 (+1)

16845 (Karthaus): 256 (+1)

16828 (Centre Hall): 247 (+1)

16827 (Boalsburg): 239

16875 (Spring Mills): 236 (+3)

16822 (Beech Creek): 177 (+1)

16844 (Julian): 174

16666 (Osceola Mills): 154 (+1)

16853 (Milesburg): 119 (+1)

16877 (Warriors Mark): 98

16874 (Snow Shoe): 96

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 75

16826 (Blanchard): 66

16854 (Millheim): 59

16829 (Clarence): 56

16872 (Rebersburg): 54

16851 (Lemont): 52 (+1)

16820 (Aaronsburg): 47

16859 (Moshannon): 42

16856 (Mingoville): 28

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 26

16832 (Coburn): 24

16677 (Sandy Ridge): 22

16860 (Munson): 20

16852 (Madisonburg): 17

16864 (Orviston): 13

16835 (Unionville): 11

16804 (State College): 8

16882 (Woodward): 8

16805 (State College): 1-4

The state does not provide specific numbers when there are fewer than five cases to protect patient privacy, and does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.

Centre County had three new cases in nursing/personal care home residents and one death. There have been 720 resident cases, 151 employee cases and 163 deaths in 17 long-term care facilities in the county.