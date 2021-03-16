March 16 update: Centre County reports 64 COVID-19 cases, highest daily total in 3 weeks

Just days from the anniversary of Centre County’s first COVID-19 case, the county reported its highest one-day case total in three weeks.

The county added 64 cases Tuesday to bring the total to 13,485 since March 20, 2020. That marks the largest daily total since 68 cases were reported Feb. 23.

Overall, there have been 12,321 confirmed cases and 1,164 probable cases along with 63,167 negative tests.

Mount Nittany Medical Center is treating 17 COVID-19 patients between the ages of 53 and 90, a spokesperson said Tuesday. That’s an increase of two patients from Monday’s update.

The state’s hospital dashboard, which also includes rehabilitation facilities, shows 15 patients are being treated for COVID-19, with four in intensive care and on ventilators.

Pennsylvania reported 3,119 cases, its highest one-day total since Feb. 27. The state has had 970,717 cases since March 6, 2020. There have been 4.01 million negative tests and 92% of people have recovered statewide.

Almost 100,000 additional vaccines were administered across the state. There have now been 3.74 million doses given to 2.49 million people (excluding Philadelphia and federal facilities).

An additional 954 doses were given to Centre County residents. There have been 32,624 partial vaccinations and 20,414 full vaccinations given to 32,769 people

Statewide, there were 65 new deaths to bring the total to 24,652. Centre County’s count remained at 214.

The breakdown of confirmed Centre County cases by ZIP code, and the change from the previous days (if any), is as follows, according to the Health Department:

16801 (State College): 4,752 (+15)

16823 (Bellefonte/Pleasant Gap): 2,258 (+5)

16803 (State College): 1,185 (+3)

16686 (Tyrone): 937

16802 (University Park): 897 (+4)

16866 (Philipsburg): 768 (+2)

16870 (Port Matilda): 413 (+3)

16841 (Howard): 343

16845 (Karthaus): 256

16828 (Centre Hall): 250 (+3)

16827 (Boalsburg): 239

16875 (Spring Mills): 237 (+1)

16822 (Beech Creek): 179 (+2)

16844 (Julian): 174

16666 (Osceola Mills): 154

16853 (Milesburg): 119

16877 (Warriors Mark): 98

16874 (Snow Shoe): 96

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 75

16826 (Blanchard): 66

16854 (Millheim): 59

16829 (Clarence): 56

16872 (Rebersburg): 55 (+1)

16851 (Lemont): 52

16820 (Aaronsburg): 47

16859 (Moshannon): 42

16856 (Mingoville): 28

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 26

16832 (Coburn): 25 (+1)

16677 (Sandy Ridge): 22

16860 (Munson): 20

16852 (Madisonburg): 17

16864 (Orviston): 13

16835 (Unionville): 11

16804 (State College): 8

16882 (Woodward): 8

16805 (State College): 1-4

The state does not provide specific numbers when there are fewer than five cases to protect patient privacy, and does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.