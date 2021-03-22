March 22 update: Centre County adds 75 weekend COVID-19 cases as positivity rate rises

Centre County’s COVID-19 positivity rate rose last week, the state Department of Health said.

The county’s positivity rate climbed to 7%, according to the state’s early warning monitoring dashboard. The previous rate was 4.4%.

Forest County has the lowest rate over the past seven days at 0, followed by Sullivan County at 0.8% and Union County at 1.3%. Wyoming County has the highest positivity rate at 14.6%.

The dashboard also showed an increase of 148 cases during the week March 12-Thursday compared to March 5-11. That increase is the fourth highest in the state, behind Lehigh, Philadelphia and Northampton counties.

Pennsylvania’s positivity rate increased to 6.5% from 5.7%.

Centre County’s case rate per 100,000 residents is 218.6, the third highest in the state behind only Monroe and Northampton counties. Last week, Centre County’s rate was ninth highest.

Mount Nittany Medical Center is treating 19 COVID-19 patients between the ages of 44 and 90, a spokesperson said Monday. That’s the same patient total as in Friday’s update.

Across the state, average daily hospitalizations are 4,600 lower than the peak in December. The number of total patients, however, has increased over the past few days.

Centre County added 75 cases of COVID-19 over the weekend to bring the total to 13,909.

With 61 new cases reported Sunday and 14 on Monday, there have been a total of 12,707 confirmed cases and 1,202 probable cases along with 63,908 negative tests.

Pennsylvania added a total of 3,920 cases over the past two days — 2,342 on Sunday and 1,578 on Monday — to bring the total to 988,435. There have been 4.06 million negative tests and 92% of people have recovered statewide.

Statewide, 4.31 million vaccine doses have been given — 2.78 million partial vaccinations and 1.53 million full vaccinations, according to the state dashboard. Those totals do not include Philadelphia and federal facilities. In Centre County, 61,363 vaccinations have been given — 37,938 partial and 23,425 full — to 38,149 people.

The breakdown of confirmed Centre County cases by ZIP code, and the change from the previous days (if any), is as follows, according to the Health Department:

16801 (State College): 4,878 (+29 since Saturday)

16823 (Bellefonte/Pleasant Gap): 2,303 (+12)

16803 (State College): 1,225 (+2)

16802 (University Park): 1,009 (+20)

16686 (Tyrone): 940

16866 (Philipsburg): 774

16870 (Port Matilda): 427 (+5)

16841 (Howard): 346 (+1)

16845 (Karthaus): 259

16828 (Centre Hall): 254 (+1)

16827 (Boalsburg): 246 (+3)

16875 (Spring Mills): 243 (+3)

16822 (Beech Creek): 181

16844 (Julian): 176 (-1)

16666 (Osceola Mills): 157 (+1)

16853 (Milesburg): 119

16877 (Warriors Mark): 98

16874 (Snow Shoe): 95

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 77 (+1)

16826 (Blanchard): 66

16829 (Clarence): 60

16854 (Millheim): 60

16872 (Rebersburg): 58

16851 (Lemont): 53 (+1)

16820 (Aaronsburg): 48 (+1)

16859 (Moshannon): 42

16856 (Mingoville): 28

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 26

16832 (Coburn): 25

16677 (Sandy Ridge): 23

16860 (Munson): 20

16852 (Madisonburg): 17

16864 (Orviston): 13

16835 (Unionville): 11

16804 (State College): 10

16882 (Woodward): 8

16805 (State College): 1-4

The state does not provide specific numbers when there are fewer than five cases to protect patient privacy, and does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.

There have been 24,789 deaths across Pennsylvania, an increase of 15 over the weekend (14 new fatalities reported Sunday and one on Monday).