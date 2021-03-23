March 23 update: Centre County adds 66 COVID-19 cases, gives almost 2,000 vaccinations

Centre County reported 66 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, which brings the total to 13,975. Overall, there have been 12,741 confirmed cases and 1,234 probable cases along with 63,968 negative tests.

Across Pennsylvania (excluding Philadelphia and federal facilities), an additional 105,626 vaccine doses were administered to bring the total to 4.42 million.

In Centre County, another 1,192 doses were given, which brings the total to 62,555. According to the state’s vaccine dashboard, 38,334 partial vaccinations and 24,221 full vaccinations have been given.

Pennsylvania added 3,515 cases as the state climbs toward 1 million. The statewide total stands at 991,950. There have been 4.07 million negative tests and 92% of people have recovered statewide.

Across Pennsylvania, there have been 24,828 deaths, an increase of 39. The Health Department continues to list 213 deaths in Centre County.

The breakdown of confirmed Centre County cases by ZIP code, and the change from the previous days (if any), is as follows, according to the Health Department:

16801 (State College): 4,893 (+15)

16823 (Bellefonte/Pleasant Gap): 2,306 (+3)

16803 (State College): 1,225

16802 (University Park): 1,016 (+7)

16686 (Tyrone): 940

16866 (Philipsburg): 775 (+1)

16870 (Port Matilda): 428 (+1)

16841 (Howard): 346

16845 (Karthaus): 259

16828 (Centre Hall): 254

16827 (Boalsburg): 247 (+1)

16875 (Spring Mills): 243

16822 (Beech Creek): 181

16844 (Julian): 176

16666 (Osceola Mills): 158 (+1)

16853 (Milesburg): 121 (+2)

16877 (Warriors Mark): 98

16874 (Snow Shoe): 95

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 78 (+1)

16826 (Blanchard): 66

16829 (Clarence): 61 (+1)

16854 (Millheim): 60

16872 (Rebersburg): 58

16851 (Lemont): 53

16820 (Aaronsburg): 48

16859 (Moshannon): 42

16856 (Mingoville): 28

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 26

16832 (Coburn): 25

16677 (Sandy Ridge): 23

16860 (Munson): 20

16852 (Madisonburg): 17

16864 (Orviston): 13

16835 (Unionville): 11

16804 (State College): 10

16882 (Woodward): 8

16805 (State College): 1-4

The state does not provide specific numbers when there are fewer than five cases to protect patient privacy, and does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.