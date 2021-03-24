March 24 update: Pa. has highest COVID-19 case total in 6 weeks; Centre County adds 89

Pennsylvania reported the highest one-day total of COVID-19 cases in more than six weeks.

The state added 4,667 cases Wednesday to bring the total to 996,617. There have been 4.08 million negative tests and 92% of people have recovered statewide.

Centre County reported 89 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday — the highest case total in six days — to bring the total past the 14,000 mark.

There have been 14,064 cases in all (12,845 confirmed and 1,219 probable) along with 64,141 negative tests.

Mount Nittany Medical Center is treating 21 COVID-19 patients between ages 18 and 90, a spokesperson said Wednesday. That’s an increase of one patient from Tuesday’s update and the highest number in almost six weeks. Mount Nittany Health officials expressed concern Tuesday about the recent uptick in cases and hospitalizations locally.

Statewide, there have been 24,876 deaths, an increase of 48. The Department of Health continues to list 213 deaths in Centre County.

An additional 93,469 vaccinations were administered across Pennsylvania (excluding Philadelphia and federal facilities). There have been a total of 4.51 million doses — 2.92 million partial vaccinations and 1.59 million full vaccinations.

Centre County residents received an additional 948 doses to bring the total to 63,503. There have been 38,598 partial vaccinations and 24,905 full vaccinations, according to the state’s vaccine dashboard.

Statewide, average daily hospitalizations are about 4,500 lower than the peak Dec. 25, but they have been increasing over the past several days.

The breakdown of confirmed Centre County cases by ZIP code, and the change from the previous days (if any), is as follows, according to the Health Department:

16801 (State College): 4,924 (+31)

16823 (Bellefonte/Pleasant Gap): 2,315 (+9)

16803 (State College): 1,230 (+5)

16802 (University Park): 1,047 (+31)

16686 (Tyrone): 946 (+6)

16866 (Philipsburg): 776 (+1)

16870 (Port Matilda): 434 (+6)

16841 (Howard): 349 (+3)

16845 (Karthaus): 259

16828 (Centre Hall): 254

16827 (Boalsburg): 251 (+4)

16875 (Spring Mills): 243

16822 (Beech Creek): 181

16844 (Julian): 177 (+1)

16666 (Osceola Mills): 158

16853 (Milesburg): 121

16877 (Warriors Mark): 102 (+4)

16874 (Snow Shoe): 96 (+1)

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 78

16826 (Blanchard): 66

16829 (Clarence): 62 (+1)

16854 (Millheim): 60

16872 (Rebersburg): 59 (+1)

16851 (Lemont): 54 (+1)

16820 (Aaronsburg): 48

16859 (Moshannon): 42

16856 (Mingoville): 28

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 26

16677 (Sandy Ridge): 25 (+2)

16832 (Coburn): 25

16860 (Munson): 20

16852 (Madisonburg): 17

16864 (Orviston): 13

16835 (Unionville): 11

16804 (State College): 10

16882 (Woodward): 8

16805 (State College): 1-4

The state does not provide specific numbers when there are fewer than five cases to protect patient privacy, and does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.

One additional case was reported in a Centre County nursing home resident Wednesday. There have been 725 resident cases, 152 employee cases and 163 deaths in 18 long-term care facilities in the county.

Statewide, there have been 68,993 resident cases, 14,132 employee cases and 12,889 resident deaths at 1,568 nursing and personal care homes.