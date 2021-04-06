April 6 update: Centre County adds 52 cases of COVID-19; Pa. reports 4,255 new positives

Centre County reported 52 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday to bring the total to 14,925. Overall, there have been 13,617 confirmed cases and 1,308 probable cases along with 65,459 negative tests.

Mount Nittany Medical Center is treating 19 COVID-19 patients between the ages of 22 and 89, a spokesperson said Tuesday. That’s three more patients than Monday’s update.

Across the state, the daily average of patients is about 4,100 below the December peak but has been increasing in recent weeks.

Pennsylvania added 4,255 cases, which brings the total to 1,049,655. There have been 4.18 million negative tests and 90% of people have recovered statewide.

With an additional 37 deaths, the statewide total rose to 25,237. Centre County’s total remains at 213.

Across Pennsylvania, 5.7 million vaccine doses have been administered to 3.8 million people (excluding Philadelphia and federal facilities). The state ranks fifth in the country for number of total doses, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

In Centre County, 77,474 vaccinations have been given to 48,651 residents.

The breakdown of confirmed Centre County cases by ZIP code, and the change from the previous day (if any), is as follows, according to the Health Department:

16801 (State College): 5,163 (+6)

16823 (Bellefonte/Pleasant Gap): 2,427 (+10)

16803 (State College): 1,303 (+6)

16802 (University Park): 1,219 (+3)

16686 (Tyrone): 975 (+1)

16866 (Philipsburg): 797

16870 (Port Matilda): 457 (+1)

16841 (Howard): 378 (+2)

16828 (Centre Hall): 267 (-1)

16845 (Karthaus): 263

16827 (Boalsburg): 262 (+1)

16875 (Spring Mills): 255 (+2)

16822 (Beech Creek): 191

16844 (Julian): 188 (+3)

16666 (Osceola Mills): 183 (+1)

16853 (Milesburg): 123

16877 (Warriors Mark): 107 (+2)

16874 (Snow Shoe): 98 (+1)

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 78 (-1)

16826 (Blanchard): 74 (+1)

16829 (Clarence): 67

16854 (Millheim): 64

16872 (Rebersburg): 61

16851 (Lemont): 55

16820 (Aaronsburg): 49

16859 (Moshannon): 42

16856 (Mingoville): 29

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 28

16677 (Sandy Ridge): 26

16832 (Coburn): 25

16860 (Munson): 25

16852 (Madisonburg): 18 (+1)

16864 (Orviston): 13

16835 (Unionville): 12

16804 (State College): 10

16882 (Woodward): 8

16805 (State College): 1-4

The state does not provide specific numbers when there are fewer than five cases to protect patient privacy, and does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.