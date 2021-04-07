April 7 update: Centre County reaches 15,000 cases of COVID-19; Pa. adds 4,643 positives

Centre County added 78 COVID-19 cases Wednesday to pass the 15,000 mark.

There have been 15,003 cases — 13,677 confirmed and 1,326 probable — along with 65,516 negative tests.

Pennsylvania added 4,643 cases to bring the total to 1,054,298. There have been 4.19 million negative cases and 90% of people have recovered statewide.

Almost 5.8 million vaccine doses have been administered across the state to 3.87 million people. Centre County residents have received 78,847 vaccinations.

Hospitalizations continue to increase in Pennsylvania, with an additional 137 COVID-19 patients Wednesday.

The state has not yet updated ZIP code case information Wednesday.