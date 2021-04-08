April 8 update: Centre County reports 56 new cases of COVID-19; Pa. adds 4,746 positives

Centre County added 56 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday to bring the total to 15,059. Overall, there have been 13,740 confirmed cases and 1,319 probable cases along with 65,638 negative tests.

Mount Nittany Medical Center is treating 23 COVID patients between the ages of 22 and 89, a spokesperson said. That’s an increase of four patients from the previous update Tuesday.

Pennsylvania’s case total rose to 1,059,044, an increase of 4,746. There have been 4.2 million negative tests and 90% of people have recovered statewide.

Across the state, 5.9 million vaccine doses have been given to 3.94 million people (excluding Philadelphia and federal facilities).

The average number of hospitalizations statewide is about 4,000 less than the December peak but has been increasing in recent weeks.

The breakdown of confirmed Centre County cases by ZIP code, and the change from the previous day (if any), is as follows, according to the Health Department:

16801 (State College): 5,188 (+19)

16823 (Bellefonte/Pleasant Gap): 2,445 (+6)

16803 (State College): 1,310 (+4)

16802 (University Park): 1,235 (+10)

16686 (Tyrone): 980 (+3)

16866 (Philipsburg): 802 (+1)

16870 (Port Matilda): 464 (+3)

16841 (Howard): 386 (+4)

16828 (Centre Hall): 270

16827 (Boalsburg): 264 (+1)

16845 (Karthaus): 263

16875 (Spring Mills): 257 (+1)

16822 (Beech Creek): 194 (+1)

16844 (Julian): 189

16666 (Osceola Mills): 184

16853 (Milesburg): 125 (+1)

16877 (Warriors Mark): 108 (+1)

16874 (Snow Shoe): 98

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 81 (+3)

16826 (Blanchard): 75 (+1)

16829 (Clarence): 67

16854 (Millheim): 64

16872 (Rebersburg): 61

16851 (Lemont): 55

16820 (Aaronsburg): 49

16859 (Moshannon): 43 (+1)

16856 (Mingoville): 29

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 28

16677 (Sandy Ridge): 26

16832 (Coburn): 26 (+1)

16860 (Munson): 26 (+1)

16852 (Madisonburg): 18

16864 (Orviston): 13

16835 (Unionville): 13

16804 (State College): 10

16882 (Woodward): 9 (+1)

16805 (State College): 1-4

The state does not provide specific numbers when there are fewer than five cases to protect patient privacy, and does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.

Statewide, there have been 25,327 deaths, an increase of 42.