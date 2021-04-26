April 26 update: Centre County adds 67 weekend COVID-19 cases; Pa. has 5,043 positives

Centre County reported 58 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and nine new cases Monday to bring the total to 16,139. There have been 14,729 confirmed cases and 1,410 probable cases along with 67,495 negative tests. Monday’s one-day total was the lowest since March 9.

Mount Nittany Medical Center is treating 35 COVID-19 patients between the ages of 31 and 93, a spokesperson said Monday. That’s an increase of 14 patients from Friday’s update.

Pennsylvania added a total of 5,043 cases over the weekend — 3,162 on Sunday and 1,881 on Monday — to bring the statewide total to 1,136,057. There have been 4.36 million negative tests and 88% of people have recovered. Monday’s one-day total is the lowest in five weeks.

More than 8 million vaccinations have been administered to more than 5 million people across Pennsylvania, excluding Philadelphia and federal facilities. First doses have been given to 47.3% of the state’s eligible population, which ranks 10th among all states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The state also ranks fifth for total doses administered, the CDC said.

In Centre County, 110,407 doses — 62,760 partial vaccinations and 47,647 full vaccinations — have been given to 68,562 people.

Pennsylvania’s positivity rate dropped a full percentage point to 8.6%, according to the state’s early warning monitoring system dashboard. Centre County’s rate fell to 8.8% during the period April 16-Thursday. The previous week’s rate was 8.9%.

Forest County again has the state’s lowest positivity rate at 1.8% while Potter County has the highest rate at 19.1%.

Centre County’s rate of 197.7 cases per 100,000 residents is the 16th highest in the state. Last week, the county had the 11th highest rate. Monroe County has the highest rate at 281.3, while the statewide case rate is 165.3.

Statewide, there have been 25,988 deaths, which includes five new fatalities reported Sunday and none reported Monday. Centre County’s total remains at 219 after two deaths were reported Saturday.

Average daily hospitalizations across Pennsylvania are about 3,400 below the December peak but have been increasing in recent weeks.

The breakdown of confirmed Centre County cases by ZIP code, and the change from the previous day (if any), is as follows, according to the Health Department.

16801 (State College): 5,475 (+17 since Saturday)

16823 (Bellefonte/Pleasant Gap): 2,630 (+14)

16803 (State College): 1,421 (+9)

16802 (University Park): 1,332 (+2)

16686 (Tyrone): 1,063 (+4)

16866 (Philipsburg): 850 (+8)

16870 (Port Matilda): 498 (+5)

16841 (Howard): 418 (+1)

16828 (Centre Hall): 300 (+2)

16875 (Spring Mills): 288

16827 (Boalsburg): 281

16845 (Karthaus): 277

16822 (Beech Creek): 213

16666 (Osceola Mills): 200 (+1)

16844 (Julian): 195 (+4)

16853 (Milesburg): 131 (+1)

16877 (Warriors Mark): 123

16874 (Snow Shoe): 101

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 86

16826 (Blanchard): 80

16854 (Millheim): 80 (+1)

16872 (Rebersburg): 71

16829 (Clarence): 68

16820 (Aaronsburg): 64

16851 (Lemont): 58

16859 (Moshannon): 45

16677 (Sandy Ridge): 29

16832 (Coburn): 29

16856 (Mingoville): 29

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 29

16860 (Munson): 27

16852 (Madisonburg): 21 (+1)

16835 (Unionville): 14

16882 (Woodward): 14

16864 (Orviston): 13

16804 (State College): 11

16805 (State College): 1-4

The state does not provide specific numbers when there are fewer than five cases to protect patient privacy, and does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.