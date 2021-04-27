April 27 update: Centre County adds 43 cases of COVID-19; Pa. reports 3,333 new positives

Centre County reported 43 new case of COVID-19 on Tuesday to bring the total to 16,182. Overall, there have been 14,760 confirmed cases and 1,422 probable cases along with 67,618 negative tests.

Mount Nittany Medical Center is treating 27 COVID patients between the ages of 34 to 93, a spokesperson said Tuesday. That’s eight fewer patients than Monday’s update.

Pennsylvania added 3,333 cases, which brings the total to 1,139,390. There have been 4.36 million negative tests and 88% of people have recovered.

The state has given 8.13 million vaccine doses to 5.16 million people (excluding Philadelphia and federal facilities).

In Centre County, 63,932 partial vaccinations and 47,947 full vaccinations have been given to almost 70,000 people. There are 21,801 people who are partially covered and 47,947 people who are fully covered.

Statewide, 84 new deaths were reported to bring the total to 26,072. Centre County’s total remains at 219.

The breakdown of confirmed Centre County cases by ZIP code, and the change from the previous day (if any), is as follows, according to the Health Department.

16801 (State College): 5,485 (+10)

16823 (Bellefonte/Pleasant Gap): 2,640 (+10)

16803 (State College): 1,422 (+1)

16802 (University Park): 1,331 (-1)

16686 (Tyrone): 1,068 (+5)

16866 (Philipsburg): 854 (+4)

16870 (Port Matilda): 498

16841 (Howard): 419 (+1)

16828 (Centre Hall): 300

16875 (Spring Mills): 288

16827 (Boalsburg): 281

16845 (Karthaus): 280 (+3)

16822 (Beech Creek): 214 (+1)

16666 (Osceola Mills): 200

16844 (Julian): 196 (+1)

16853 (Milesburg): 131

16877 (Warriors Mark): 123

16874 (Snow Shoe): 101

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 86

16826 (Blanchard): 80

16854 (Millheim): 80

16872 (Rebersburg): 72 (+1)

16829 (Clarence): 68

16820 (Aaronsburg): 65 (+1)

16851 (Lemont): 58

16859 (Moshannon): 45

16677 (Sandy Ridge): 29

16832 (Coburn): 29

16856 (Mingoville): 29

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 29

16860 (Munson): 27

16852 (Madisonburg): 21

16835 (Unionville): 15 (+1)

16882 (Woodward): 14

16864 (Orviston): 13

16804 (State College): 11

16805 (State College): 0 (at least one fewer case)

The state does not provide specific numbers when there are fewer than five cases to protect patient privacy, and does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.