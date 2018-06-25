You shouldn't have to sit in traffic for hours. PennDOT called the situation 'unacceptable'

Motorists regularly traveling on U.S. Route 322 have known for several years that they should expect delays due to infrastructure construction.
Most probably didn't expect to be at a standstill Monday for one to two hours.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation issued a statement and called the "significant" delays "unacceptable." The backed up traffic from Mifflin County, through Potters Mills Gap and going toward State College was caused by drainage work and cross pipe installation that was initially supposed to be completed around the clock.
PennDOT restricted work on the road from 6 p.m. through 7 a.m. daily. The contractor at the site had not finished work as scheduled Monday and caused traffic to be backed up for miles.
“We are readjusting our production expectations to ensure the roadway is opened in time in the future,” PennDOT Assistant District Executive for Construction Steven Fantechi said.
Motorists on social media warned others about the traffic, which was restricted to one lane and caused long delays. Others offered an alternate route - to travel on state Routes 655, 305 and 26 - to avoid traffic congestion on U.S. Route 322 going toward State College.
