State College man in critical condition after five-story fall from roof

A State College man is in critical condition after falling five stories off the roof of an apartment building.
State College police said in a press release that officers responded at 2 a.m. Sunday to a report of an individual who fell from the roof of Campus View Apartments, 106 E. College Ave.
James Newby, 26, of State College, sustained life-threatening head trauma, police said.
Newby was flown to UPMC Altoona, and is listed in critical condition, according to the release.
State College police Lt. Greg Brauser said Newby is not a Penn State student, and alcohol was involved. He was alone when he fell.
Centre LifeLink also responded to the scene.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact State College police by phone at 234-7150, by email or submit an anonymous tip through the department’s website.
