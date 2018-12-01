Centre Hall home heavily damaged in Saturday morning blaze

Residents have been displaced from a Centre Hall home after a fire broke out early Saturday morning.
Centre Hall Fire Company was dispatched to 209 S. Pennsylvania Ave. around 8 a.m. According to fire Chief Shawn Meyer, residents of the two-story house had evacuated when crews arrived on scene.
“There was heavy smoke coming out of the attic eaves and visible flames,” he said.
It took crews — which included Pleasant Gap, Boalsburg, Miles Township and Gregg Township fire companies — about two hours to get the fire under control.
The two-story house sustained “heavy water damage and smoke damage,” Meyer said.
“The attic is where most of the fire was, and it burned through the roof,” he said.
No injuries were reported.
Meyer did not know how many people lived in the house, but said they have been displaced.
