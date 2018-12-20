See how the $5 vehicle registration fee is being put to use in Centre County

A high number of infrastructure improvement projects in Centre County are getting funding this year, due in part to the $5 “fee for local use” tacked on to vehicle registrations in the county.

The Centre County Department of Planning and Community Development identified four projects to receive fee for local use funds and seven projects to receive liquid fuels funds — money from the state that must be used on transportation or other infrastructure projects.

Mike Bloom, senior planner in the county planning department, said they chose the projects based on four factors: financial need, past county contributions, proposed contributions from the municipality and safety.

Commissioners doled out a total of $364,235 in combined liquid fuels and fee for local use funds. They used $150,454 of the over $250,000 they collected from vehicle registrations to fund road and infrastructure projects.

Rush Township received the largest allocation of funds, with $119,100 from both liquid fuels and fee for local use money to use for base repairs and resurfacing on Casanova Road.

Tom Bainey, roadmaster for Rush Township, said he will use the funds to put in guide rails and do resurfacing on Casanova Road while the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation works on the bridge over Six Mile Run in 2020, since the road will be closed to traffic then.

“That right side (of the road) coming down from Black Moshannon toward Six Mile Run ... the bank is pushing out and the road’s starting to taper down pretty good,” he said. “I want to raise that back up.”

The total cost of the project will be around $192,000, said Baney. He requested the funds for safety reasons, because there is a steep drop and no barrier between the roadway and the creek below.

“I’m gonna keep on trying to do more upgrades on the road,” he said. “It needs a lot more work done on it. It’s kind of rough.”

Other projects receiving funding from the county are:

Liquid fuels

Centre Hall Borough — $20,000 for base repairs and resurfacing of roads





Huston Township — $20,000 for equipment upgrades





Milesburg Borough — $10,000 for drainage improvements. In the fall and winter issue of the Milesburg Borough newsletter, Mayor Brandon Shadle said, “We had a particularly wet summer, and we saw an unusual amount of flooding in our Borough. The Borough has been working on clearing drains and maintaining our infrastructure to help with future issues.”





Penn Township — $50,000 for base repairs and resurfacing for a large road project





Snow Shoe Borough — $34,600 for resurfacing on Borough streets





Unionville Borough — $1,081 for signage updates, completing a project funded last year





Bellefonte Borough — $14,000 in rollover money from 2015 and 2018 for drainage improvements

Fee for local use