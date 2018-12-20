Flood watch for Centre County goes into effect this evening

A flood watch is in effect for Centre Country from Thursday evening through Friday evening, according to the National Weather Service State College.

“Widespread” rainfall of one to two inches is expected, with locally higher amounts, NWS said.

Soil in the area is already “very wet” from recent rain, according to NWS.

“This amount of rain will likely result in minor flooding of poor drainage and low lying areas,” NWS said. “Moderate river rises are expected as well, with the potential for minor flooding of tributaries and smaller streams.”