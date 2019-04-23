Altoona singer impressed his coach on ‘The Voice.’ Did he impress enough viewers?

Altoona native Jimmy Mowery is a contestant on NBC’s “The Voice.” NBC.com

The coaches were divided, but viewers came through for Altoona native Jimmy Mowery on Tuesday’s episode of “The Voice.”

Mowery advanced to the top 24 after receiving more votes than his opponent in Monday’s cross battle, Kendra Checketts.

His cross battle performance of Shawn Mendes’ “Mercy” drew a standing ovation from his former coach, Adam Levine, and new coach, John Legend. Coaches Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton both praised Checketts’ performance of Major Lazer’s “Cold Water.”

Before the results were revealed Tuesday, Legend offered Mowery a few words of encouragement.

“It’s been so fun working with you,” Legend said. “You’ve really continued to grow and work so hard to be the best artist you can be, and I’m so proud of you.”

Host Carson Daly announced that America saved Mowery and noted the singer seemed “stunned” by the results.

“I’m gonna throw up,” Mowery said as he left the stage.

Season 16’s top 24, including Mowery, perform Monday at 8 p.m. on NBC.