2 people seriously injured after motorcycle, car crash in Milesburg Friday night

Two people were seriously injured after a Friday night crash between a motorcycle and car in Milesburg, according to state police at Rockview.

The motorcycle, with two occupants, was traveling south in the 300 block of Turnpike Street at around 8:40 p.m. when it struck another vehicle on the street, police said in a release. A landing zone for a medical helicopter was set up, according to dispatch. Both people on the motorcycle are now being treated for serious injuries, police said.

The occupant of the car was evaluated on scene but refused medical treatment.

Turpike Street was closed for several hours Friday night, and the crash is still under investigation, police said.