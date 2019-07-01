2 dead in crash that closed Route 26 over the Pine Grove Mills Mountain, police say

Medical helicopter called to crash on McAlevys Fort Road The southbound lane of state Route 26 over the Pine Grove Mills Mountain was used Sunday afternoon as emergency crews responded to a crash on McAlevys Fort Road in Huntingdon County. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The southbound lane of state Route 26 over the Pine Grove Mills Mountain was used Sunday afternoon as emergency crews responded to a crash on McAlevys Fort Road in Huntingdon County.

Two people were killed after a three-vehicle crash that closed state Route 26 over the Pine Grove Mills Mountain for hours on Sunday.

According to press release from state police at Huntingdon, a vehicle driven by 25-year-old Trevor Irvin was traveling south on McAlevys Fort Road in Barree Township around 12:40 p.m. when it traveled into the northbound lane and struck a vehicle that was traveling north. The vehicle driven by Irvin continued in the northbound lane, where it hit another vehicle head-on.

Irvin and his passenger, 26-year-old Sarah Jane Almashie, were pronounced dead at the scene. A 29-year-old man who was also in the vehicle was transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center with unspecified injuries. None of the occupants had been wearing a seat belt, police said.

The 18-year-old female driver of the vehicle struck in the head-on collision was injured and transported to UPMC by helicopter.

The first vehicle struck suffered minor damage and the 35-year-old male driver and occupants — a 73-year-old man and 3-year-old boy — were not injured, police said.

Shaver’s Creek Valley Fire Company, Twin Creeks EMS, Mount Nittany ALS, Centre Life Link EMS, Petersburg Volunteer Fire Company and Alpha Fire Company were among those that also responded.

State Route 26 over the Pine Grove Mills Mountain in Ferguson Township was closed at its intersection with Route 45 for at least four hours on Sunday.