5 months after Osaze Osagie shooting, State College police release internal review report

On the eve of the five month anniversary of 29-year-old Osaze Osagie’s death by police shooting, the State College Police Department released its internal review of the incident, clearing the involved officers of any wrongdoing.

The report, which was discussed at Monday night’s State College Borough Council meeting, found the involved officers acted in accordance with department policy, established procedures and the law.

State College Police Chief John Gardner said that Assistant Chief Matthew Wilson conducted the internal review and presented his findings to the Conduct, Procedures and Review Board chaired by Captain Christian Fisher. The board was made up of a police department lieutenant, sergeant and two police officers, he said.

The department policies reviewed by Wilson and the board were: use of force, medical aid after use of force, bias based policing, tactical considerations, training considerations, supervision, post-shooting investigative process and post-shooting personnel services, said Gardner.

In a departure from his usual impartiality, Gardner said he agreed with the board’s findings.

“Some of the key factors that led to my decision include the following: the involved officers were following procedures for serving 302 mental health warrants in regard to both department policy and state law. Osaze Osagie charged officers with a deadly weapon in an attempted assault,” he said. “This prompted the use of deadly force due to the immediate threat of serious bodily injury or death to the officers. The deployment of the Taser was ineffective in stopping the assault.”

According to District Attorney Bernie Cantorna’s report, when officers knocked on Osagie’s door attempting to serve him a 302 mental health warrant, Osagie, an African American with a history of mental illness, brandished a kitchen knife, refused to comply with orders to drop the knife and then ran toward the officers.

Officers performed their duties on March 20 based on Osagie’s behavior, the event circumstances and evidence presented to them at the time of the incident, said Gardner. The review found no evidence of bias in the officers’ past contacts or arrests, he said.

Gardner said he previously did not issue a public comment on the shooting to “refrain from potentially influencing the investigatory process and subsequent outcomes.”

“With this internal review now closed, I want to take a moment to express my support for the men and women who serve this community as police officers,” he said. “The past five months have been very difficult for our officers, and our community. Despite these trying times, the officers of the State College police department have continued to show professionalism in the performance of their duties, which has always been a hallmark of this police department.”

Borough Manager Tom Fountaine said that, consistent with borough policy, the officer who shot Osagie is cleared for duty but remains on administrative leave pending medical clearance to return to active duty.

He also took a moment to praise the State College Police Department.

“This is a department that holds each other accountable to the high standards of professional law enforcement and public safety,” he said. “I know there continue to be issues and concerns within our community about mental health and equity, diversity and inclusion. We remain committed to working together to improve our community’s overall response to persons in mental health crisis.”

Gardner offered his “sincere thoughts and prayers” to the Osagie family, the officers involved in the shooting and community members “impacted by this tragic incident.”

He added, “I look forward to working with our community, our police officers, along with police agencies throughout Centre County, and the task force announced this evening, as we look to bring about needed changes in our mental health responses, process and procedures while also remaining attentive to issues of equity, diversity and inclusion.”

A community meeting will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday in council chambers to discuss the internal review report.