SHARE COPY LINK

Police are responding to reports of a bear in a tree near Nittany View Apartments on Allen Street.

In addition to State College police officers, the state Game Commission is also on hand, according to the CDT’s news partner, WTAJ.

Visit WTAJ’s website here for more information.

Check back for updates on this story.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

SHARE COPY LINK