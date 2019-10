U.S. Route 322 between Boalsburg and Potters Mills Gap is expected to be closed for an “extended” period of time Monday afternoon after a multi-vehicle crash near Tait Farm, State College police said.

Travelers are urged to use state Route 45 or state Route 144 to avoid the closure.

Route 322 is closed between Boalsburg and the bottom of Seven Mountains due to a crash near the Tate Farm. Traffic is advised to bypass the area using Route 45 and Route 144 around the scene. pic.twitter.com/BmGi8uWP4m — State College Police (@StateCollegePD) October 28, 2019

Check back for updates.

