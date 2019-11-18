Food drive on 2 wheels: What to know about State College’s first Cranksgiving

Cranksgiving started 20 years ago in New York City, but this year, State College will be participating in the food drive on two wheels for the first time — one of eight in the state and 100 in the nation.

The event will benefit the Centre County Youth Service Bureau. Cyclists will meet at Videon Central, 2172 Sandy Drive, at 9 a.m. Saturday. Participants will be given a map of the area, participating grocery stores and a list of food items. Riders will then plan their own routes, ride to the stores and purchase items with their own money to donate to the drive. Although there is no registration fee, participants are asked to register on Eventbrite.

“While it may sound simple, weather will be a factor, and those groceries sure do get heavy,” said co-organizer Matthew Cox. “(It) makes it a fun, physical challenge.”

With no set route, the event is part bike ride, food drive and scavenger hunt. Beginning in June, Cox and other volunteers helped organize the event, which meant gaining approval from five municipalities and six police departments.

“Due to the uniqueness of the event, it required some time to do the permitting and get the OK from all areas involved, but everyone involved in the process has been fantastic in our bicycle-friendly community,” Cox said.

Sponsored by the Centre Region Bicycle Coalition, Cranksgiving State College will help YSB provide services to kids and their families countywide.

“Among those services are a youth shelter for teens experiencing homelessness, two after school youth programs — one in Bellefonte and one in Snow Shoe — where kids receive free snacks and their evening meal, as well as a host of other services that bring resources into families’ homes and neighborhoods,” said YSB Chief Executive Officer Christine Bishop.

Participants are asked to bring a bike, a lock, helmet, something to carry groceries and $15-20 to purchase food.

Twenty five participants are registered for the event, but Cox anticipates that number will increase by at least 10 more. Following the event, an after party will take place at noon with prizes being provided by the Bicycle Shop, Freeze Thaw Cycles, Nittany Mountain Works and Purple Lizard Maps.

“Food from this drive will be distributed to kids and families participating in YSB services and will go a long way to help families throughout the holiday season,” Bishop said.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/CranksgivingStateCollege.