Boalsburg Heritage Museum takes opportunity during COVID-19 pandemic to renovate, rebrand

The Boalsburg Heritage Museum is finding new life amid the coronavirus pandemic, thanks to new faces and new goals for the longstanding landmark’s identity. Boalsburg native Elizabeth Ritter recently took the helm as the museum’s president, and new additions to the museum board and the museum’s volunteer base mean fresh ideas for the future.

Ritter’s mother and second grade teacher were two of the individuals responsible for starting the museum in 1983, and Ritter has memories of playing on the front porch of the house as a child, as her mother and the former owner were friends. “I’ve had a long association with the museum,” she said.

Ritter’s husband, David, is no stranger to museums, either. As the previous executive director of The Ernest Hemingway Home and Museum in Key West, Florida, he has extensive experience, which he’s now bringing to the Boalsburg Heritage Museum as a curator.

While many Centre County residents may be familiar with the Boalsburg Heritage Museum as previously a residence and now home to a range of artifacts, dealing with both significant historical events, as well as daily life in small town America throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, Ritter has a vision for the museum that encompasses much more.

“We’re taking this time, during COVID, to completely renovate the museum,” she said. “It basically will be gutted and renovated with all new exhibits throughout the home. We’re not getting rid of anything and we’re not throwing anything away, we’re just making it better.

Top headlines in your inbox Get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“We also want to appeal to a new set of stakeholders, and those are students — students from elementary schools, middle schools, high schools and college. There are over 24,000 students in private and public schools in Centre County and we want to be a resource for them.

“We’re also opening the museum for community events. We’re rebranding the museum not just as a place for old, musty, dusty artifacts, but a place where people can come to art shows and music parties. We’re also opening it up as a rental site. We can do all that and still maintain our nonprofit status.”

While the interior renovations are not expected to be complete until 2021, with Ritter eyeing a May 2021 reopening date, the museum is already partnering with local businesses and offering social distance-friendly events for both adults and children.

TriYoga, for example, is now hosting yoga classes on the museum’s lawn, in lieu of in-person, in-studio classes. On Election Day, volunteers will be on the museum’s front porch, offering voters free, hot apple cider and red, white and blue cupcakes. For the Halloween season, the museum is coordinating a virtual event for children.

The event invites families to decorate the exteriors of their homes and dress up in their costumes, then send the museum a photo of their display. The first-, second- and third-place winners will receive cash prizes. Full details for the event can be found on the museum’s website and Ritter hints at a similar event planned for the Christmas season.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

For adults, a Cocktails with the Curator event occurs the third Wednesday of every month. The events, Ritter said, are “open to anyone who wants to sign on, pour a glass of wine and listen to an online lecture about something interesting at the museum. This month, on Oct. 20 at 6 p.m., our topic is the museum’s ‘lighthouse,’ the first electric power plant in Centre County, and the attendant stories about the Boalsburg Ladies Civic Association, which was the prime mover to get electricity in Boalsburg.”

“We are actively striving to include the community in learning about local history, in a way that is safe and enjoyable during an incredibly stressful time. Folks are stressed by the pandemic, economic issues, so many things, and the museum wants to provide, to the maximum extent we can, fun and enjoyable and safe distractions for people and their families,” she said.