Earlystown Road in Potter Township shut down after vehicle crash

Earlystown Road in Potter Township was closed Thursday morning following a vehicle crash.

The crash occurred at about 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of Earlystown Road and Oakwood Lane, in front of the Northwest Bank. According to dispatch reports, the crash involved entrapment and at least two vehicles.

The road was closed east of Oakwood Lane for about two hours, the Centre Hall Volunteer Fire Company posted on Facebook. The fire department recommended alternate routes of travel while the road was closed.

In addition to Centre Hall Fire Company, Pleasant Gap and Boalsburg fire companies were also on the scene.

Check back for updates on this story.