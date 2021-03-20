March 20 update: Pa. adds more than 4,000 new COVID-19 cases, including 85 in Centre County

One year after the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in Centre County, there have been 13,834 cases and 213 deaths, according to the state Department of Health.

The county added 85 new cases on Saturday. There have been 12,630 confirmed cases and 1,204 probable cases along with 63,706 negative tests. The state Health Department continues to list 213 county deaths.

Pennsylvania added 4,213 cases — the highest daily increase in more than a month. The state’s total is now 984,515 cases. There have been 4.05 million negative tests and 92% of people have recovered statewide.

The statewide death toll rose to 24,774, an increase of 33 from the previous day.

According to the state’s hospitalization dashboard, 19 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment in Centre County, with four in ICU and three on ventilators. Mount Nittany Medical Center has seen a daily average of 15 patients this month compared to a daily average of 18 patients in February, a spokesperson said Friday.

Pennsylvania has administered 4.17 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 1.5 million people are fully vaccinated, according to the health department.

In Centre County, there have been 36,287 partial vaccinations and 22,136 full vaccinations given to 36,472 people.

The breakdown of confirmed Centre County cases by ZIP code, and the change from the previous days (if any), is as follows, according to the Health Department:

16801 (State College): 4,849 (+28)

16823 (Bellefonte/Pleasant Gap): 2,291 (+7)

16803 (State College): 1,223 (+9)

16802 (University Park): 989 (+20)

16686 (Tyrone): 940 (+1)

16866 (Philipsburg): 774 (+1)

16870 (Port Matilda): 422 (+3)

16841 (Howard): 345

16845 (Karthaus): 259

16828 (Centre Hall): 253

16827 (Boalsburg): 243 (+1)

16875 (Spring Mills): 240

16822 (Beech Creek): 181 (+1)

16844 (Julian): 177

16666 (Osceola Mills): 156

16853 (Milesburg): 119

16877 (Warriors Mark): 98

16874 (Snow Shoe): 95

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 76

16826 (Blanchard): 66

16854 (Millheim): 60

16829 (Clarence): 60 (+1)

16872 (Rebersburg): 58

16851 (Lemont): 52

16820 (Aaronsburg): 47

16859 (Moshannon): 42

16856 (Mingoville): 28

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 26

16832 (Coburn): 25

16677 (Sandy Ridge): 23

16860 (Munson): 20

16852 (Madisonburg): 17

16864 (Orviston): 13

16835 (Unionville): 11

16804 (State College): 10

16882 (Woodward): 8

16805 (State College): 1-4

The state does not provide specific numbers when there are fewer than five cases to protect patient privacy, and does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.