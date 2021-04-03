April 3 update: Centre County adds 134 COVID-19 cases; Pa. adds more than 5,000

Pennsylvania reported 5,343 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, including 134 in Centre County.

The county’s new cases bring the overall total to 14,817, and mark the highest single-day increase since early February. There have been 13,520 confirmed cases and 1,297 probable cases along with 65,314 negative tests, according to the state Department of Health.

Pennsylvania’s new cases bring the statewide total to 1,038,749. There have been 4.16 million negative tests and 90% of people have recovered statewide.

The state reported 40 new deaths, for a total of 25,188 deaths attributed to COVID-19. Centre County’s total remains at 213.

According to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of COVID-19 vaccine to 33.5% of its eligible population as of Saturday, and the state ranks 12th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

Data for Centre County vaccinations had not been updated as of noon Saturday.

The breakdown of confirmed Centre County cases by ZIP code, and the change from the previous day (if any), is as follows, according to the Health Department:

16801 (State College): 5,143 (+46)

16823 (Bellefonte/Pleasant Gap): 2,407 (+17)

16803 (State College): 1,290 (+11)

16802 (University Park): 1,210 (+39)

16686 (Tyrone): 971 (+6)

16866 (Philipsburg): 797 (+1)

16870 (Port Matilda): 454 (+4)

16841 (Howard): 370 (+6)

16845 (Karthaus): 263

16828 (Centre Hall): 264 (+2)

16827 (Boalsburg): 261 (+1)

16875 (Spring Mills): 252 (+1)

16822 (Beech Creek): 190 (+1)

16844 (Julian): 185 (+2)

16666 (Osceola Mills): 180 (+2)

16853 (Milesburg): 123 (+1)

16877 (Warriors Mark): 104

16874 (Snow Shoe): 97

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 79

16826 (Blanchard): 72 (-1)

16829 (Clarence): 66 (+2)

16854 (Millheim): 64 (+1)

16872 (Rebersburg): 61

16851 (Lemont): 55

16820 (Aaronsburg): 48

16859 (Moshannon): 42

16856 (Mingoville): 29

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 27

16677 (Sandy Ridge): 26

16832 (Coburn): 25

16860 (Munson): 25

16852 (Madisonburg): 17

16864 (Orviston): 13

16835 (Unionville): 12 (+1)

16804 (State College): 10

16882 (Woodward): 8

16805 (State College): 1-4

The state does not provide specific numbers when there are fewer than five cases to protect patient privacy, and does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.