April 17 update: Centre County adds 57 new COVID-19 cases; Pa. adds 5,114

Centre County added 57 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing its overall total to 15,648 cases since March 20, 2020.

In Centre County, there have been 14,281 confirmed and 1,367 probable cases, along with 66,564 negative tests. There have been 215 deaths, which is unchanged from Friday, when two additional deaths were reported after more than a month with no increases.

Pennsylvania reported 5,114 new cases, which brings the total to 1,103,616. There have been 4.28 million negative tests and 89% of people have recovered statewide. There have been 25,661 deaths statewide — 39 more than Friday’s total.

Pennsylvania has administered 6.99 million vaccine doses to 4.57 million people (excluding Philadelphia and federal facilities).

In Centre County, 55,719 partial vaccinations and 42,274 full vaccinations have been given to 61,489 people.

The breakdown of confirmed Centre County cases by ZIP code, and the change from the previous day (if any), is as follows, according to the Health Department.

16801 (State College): 5,340 (+15)

16823 (Bellefonte/Pleasant Gap): 2,551 (+16)

16803 (State College): 1,356 (+4)

16802 (University Park): 1,289 (+3)

16686 (Tyrone): 1,031 (+8)

16866 (Philipsburg): 823 (+2)

16870 (Port Matilda): 486 (+1)

16841 (Howard): 405

16828 (Centre Hall): 290

16827 (Boalsburg): 279 (+4)

16875 (Spring Mills): 274

16845 (Karthaus): 266

16822 (Beech Creek): 206 (+3)

16844 (Julian): 191

16666 (Osceola Mills): 190

16853 (Milesburg): 130 (+2)

16877 (Warriors Mark): 117 (+2)

16874 (Snow Shoe): 100

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 84

16826 (Blanchard): 79 (+1)

16854 (Millheim): 74

16829 (Clarence): 67

16872 (Rebersburg): 66 (+1)

16820 (Aaronsburg): 58 (+1)

16851 (Lemont): 58 (+1)

16859 (Moshannon): 45

16856 (Mingoville): 29

16677 (Sandy Ridge): 28

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 28

16832 (Coburn): 27

16860 (Munson): 27

16852 (Madisonburg): 20

16882 (Woodward): 14

16835 (Unionville): 13

16864 (Orviston): 13

16804 (State College): 11

16805 (State College): 1-4

The state does not provide specific numbers when there are fewer than five cases to protect patient privacy, and does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.