April 24 update: Centre County adds 80 COVID-19 cases and 2 deaths

Centre County added 80 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Saturday, according to the state Department of Health.

The county’s total is now 16,072 cases — 14,668 confirmed and 1,404 probable — along with 67,367 negative tests.

Pennsylvania added 4,164 cases, which brings the state’s total to 1,131,014. There have been 4.33 million negative tests and 89% of people have recovered.

Statewide, there were an additional 45 deaths, including two in Centre County. There have now been 219 deaths reported in the county.

Pennsylvania has given 7.91 million vaccine doses to 5.04 million people, excluding Philadelphia and federal facilities.

In Centre County, 61,824 partial vaccinations and 46,981 full vaccinations have been given to 67,626 people.

The breakdown of confirmed Centre County cases by ZIP code, and the change from the previous day (if any), is as follows, according to the Health Department.

16801 (State College): 5,458 (+26)

16823 (Bellefonte/Pleasant Gap): 2,616 (+11)

16803 (State College): 1,412 (+13)

16802 (University Park): 1,330 (+10)

16686 (Tyrone): 1,059 (+1)

16866 (Philipsburg): 842

16870 (Port Matilda): 493 (+1)

16841 (Howard): 417 (+4)

16828 (Centre Hall): 298

16875 (Spring Mills): 288 (+1)

16827 (Boalsburg): 281

16845 (Karthaus): 277 (+3)

16822 (Beech Creek): 213 (+1)

16666 (Osceola Mills): 199 (+2)

16844 (Julian): 191

16853 (Milesburg): 130

16877 (Warriors Mark): 123

16874 (Snow Shoe): 101

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 86

16826 (Blanchard): 80

16854 (Millheim): 79 (+1)

16872 (Rebersburg): 71

16829 (Clarence): 68

16820 (Aaronsburg): 64 (+1)

16851 (Lemont): 58

16859 (Moshannon): 45

16677 (Sandy Ridge): 29

16832 (Coburn): 29

16856 (Mingoville): 29

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 29 (+1)

16860 (Munson): 27

16852 (Madisonburg): 20

16835 (Unionville): 14

16882 (Woodward): 14

16864 (Orviston): 13

16804 (State College): 11

16805 (State College): 1-4

The state does not provide specific numbers when there are fewer than five cases to protect patient privacy, and does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.