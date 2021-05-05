Centre Gives is looking to continue broad community impact in its 10th year. How you can help

Nonprofits in Centre County have an opportunity for significant fundraising each year due to the Centre Foundation’s annual Centre Gives campaign, and in its 10th year the event’s organizers hope to continue that impact.

From 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 11 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, May 12, Centre Gives will accept any donations from $10 and up. Since 2012, the campaign has raised over $10.3 million for local nonprofits.

Centre Gives Executive Director Molly Kunkel said the campaign aims to help organizations especially as the pandemic has increased the financial need due to canceled fundraisers and unemployment.

“It just is such a great time to be able to come together and support all the great work that the local nonprofits do,” Kunkel said.

For Suelynn Shiller, executive director of State College Area Meals on Wheels, the 36-hour online donation event has a “tremendously positive impact” on the greater community.

“It rallies and unifies the community around so many important nonprofits, and as a result, strengthens the community umbrella of human services and ultimately makes the area such a better place to live,” Shiller said via email.

Because of ongoing gathering limits, Kunkel said there won’t be any in-person celebrations of the fundraiser for the second year in a row, but there will be a variety of virtual events on the campaign’s website.

“Our goal this year really is to not only ... raise more funding for the nonprofits but also to really just engage more people in the community,” Kunkel said.

Because Meals on Wheels relies solely on donations, as it does not receive regular funding from government sources, Shiller said the Centre Gives campaign is important to the nonprofit.

Funds raised during Centre Gives go directly to the organization’s home-delivered meals operation, including costs for food, labor and supplies. Meals on Wheels allows community members who can’t prepare meals for themselves to remain independent in their own homes and have better quality of life, according to Shiller.

The organization has been a part of the campaign since its first year in 2012. In Centre Gives 2020, Meals on Wheels received $41,641, including the amount earned from the stretch pool. In 2019 and 2018, Meals on Wheels received just over $24,000 each year.

The stretch pool — whose funds are allocated based on each organization’s fundraising success — will match any gift up to $10,000, according to Kunkel. This year, the pool is $300,000.

“It’s really fun to watch as the donations come in,” Kunkel said. “People just get on the website and are engaged pretty regularly and really enjoy the day.”

AIDS Resource, which has locations in State College and Williamsport, is another participating nonprofit that assists people living with HIV in various ways.

Throughout the past year, the nonprofit has been running a weekly meal delivery service for over 100 clients across 10 counties to prevent food insecurity.

Wes Chicko, outreach manager at the State College practice, said Centre Gives has been a great opportunity for AIDS Resource to let people know about the organization’s mission.

He added that federal and state support for HIV funding is specifically directed, so some costs fall outside of approved programs.

“We use funds from things like Centre Gives to kind of close those gaps where the state or federal money may not be sufficient,” Chicko said.

Centre Gives donations can be made at centregives.org at any point throughout the 36-hour period. To get involved with Centre Foundation, contact Kunkel at molly@centre-foundation.org or 814-237-6229.