COVID-19 cases fall again in Centre County, PA as vaccine demand rises in state

COVID-19 cases decreased once again in Centre County.

There were a total of 19 cases between last Saturday and Friday, three fewer cases than the prior week. The highest daily case total was six reported Thursday. The lowest total occurred Tuesday, when one case was removed from the count.

Centre County has reported a total of 16,888 cases — 15,390 confirmed and 1,498 probable — along with 70,053 negative tests.

The picture in PA

Statewide, there were 3,073 cases this week, a drop of 1,186 compared to the previous seven days. Daily totals ranged from 297 on Monday to 560 on Thursday.

Pennsylvania has reported a total of 1,207,875 cases along with 4,665,322 negative tests. Statewide, 96% of people have recovered.

There were 132 deaths this week, a decrease of six. Overall, there have been 27,457 fatalities. The Health Department did not report any new deaths in Centre County; the county’s total stands at 224.

Vaccines up, hospitalizations down

As of Friday, 11,106,526 vaccine doses have been administered in Pennsylvania (excluding Philadelphia and federal facilities). About 343,000 doses have been given this week. An average of 37,400 people were vaccinated each day, an increase of almost 3,000 from the previous seven days.

The state has given first doses to 60.1% of the entire population, which ranks ninth in the country, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. The CDC said 56.6% of Pennsylvanians 18 and older are fully vaccinated and 72.8% have gotten their first dose. The state ranks fifth for total doses given, the CDC said.

In Centre County, 148,626 vaccinations have been given — 75,835 partial and 72,791 full. Almost 49% of Centre County residents are fully vaccinated, Tiffany Cabibbo, Mount Nittany Health executive vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer, said in a statement.

The Bryce Jordan Center vaccination clinic is operating on a walk-in basis before it closes Monday. The clinic will be open 9 a.m.-5 p..m Saturday and Sunday and noon-8 p.m. Monday.

Mount Nittany Medical Center is treating seven COVID-19 patients between ages 55 and 89, officials said Friday. Last Friday, the hospital reported nine COVID patients. There has been a daily average of 10 patients this month, Cabibbo said.

“As we continue to see lower numbers of COVID related hospitalizations, we strongly encourage everyone who is not vaccinated to schedule their appointment as soon as possible to ensure that we continue with this trend,” Cabibbo said.

All Pennsylvanians 12 and older are eligible for the vaccine and can make appointments with Mount Nittany Health at mountnittany.org/coronavirus or find other providers at vaccines.gov.

Statewide, the average number of hospitalized patients continues to decrease. The total number of hospitalized patients fell by almost 140 since Monday.

Positivity rate falls

Pennsylvania’s positivity rate fell to 1.9% for the period June 4-Thursday, according to the state’s early warning monitoring system dashboard. The week before, the rate stood at 2.9%. Centre County’s rate ticked down to 1.6% from 1.8%.

Testing site to move

The COVID-19 testing site in the Mount Nittany Medical Center parking lot will have a new location starting June 28. The site will move to Mount Nittany Health’s Blue Course Drive location and will be open 4-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m.-noon Saturday for symptomatic patients by appointment only.

The site will take patients from any provider as long as he or she makes the appointment and faxes the order, Mount Nittany Health said. Appointments can be made by calling 814-234-6106.