Centre County adds more than 100 COVID-19 cases over past week as hospitalizations rise

Mount Nittany Health has delayed some elective surgery cases amid a rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations, officials said Friday.

The average daily count of COVID patients at Mount Nittany Medical Center doubled from six in July to 12 this month. The hospital is treating 14 COVID patients between ages 43 and 88 as of Friday. So far this month, there have been a total of 29 COVID patients. In July, the hospital treated a total of 37 patients.

“Due to the uptick in COVID hospitalizations, we have taken additional steps in our pandemic response plan to adjust operations to meet the needs of the community, including rescheduling some elective surgical case(s) requiring an overnight admission,” Chief Medical Officer Dr. Upendra Thaker said in a statement. “This step is essential to ensure that we are serving our COVID positive inpatients and those needing us for acute and surgical care.”

Thaker also urged community members to get the COVID vaccine.

“The vast majority of people who have been hospitalized at the (m)edical (c)enter for COVID are not fully vaccinated. The COVID vaccine is highly effective and our best defense against the transmission of COVID in our community,” he said.

Vaccine appointments can be made with Mount Nittany at mountnittany.org/coronavirus. Other providers can be found at vaccines.gov.

“Vaccines work with your immune system so your body will be ready to fight the virus if you are exposed,” Mount Nittany Health said. “Continuing to consistently follow additional COVID safety measures including social distancing, not meeting in large groups, masking and frequent hand washing is essential and helps to significantly reduce your chance of being exposed to the virus or spreading it to others.”

More than 100 new cases in Centre County

Centre County reported 102 new cases between last Saturday and Friday, an increase of 19 compared to the previous seven days. That included the highest daily total in almost three months.

Wednesday’s total of 27 cases was the highest one-day count since May 25.

Less than halfway through the month, there have been more cases in August than in both June and July.

Overall, there have been 17,238 cases — 15,688 confirmed and 1,550 probable — along with 73,896 negative tests.

The state Health Department reported a new death Friday, the county’s first in six weeks, to bring the total to 229.

Vaccine demand stays constant

Centre County’s vaccine demand remained steady this week. The state vaccine dashboard shows that 154,413 doses have been given to county residents — 78,710 full and 75,703 partial. During the past week, 1,149 doses were handed out; that’s 25 more vaccines than were given the previous week.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said, as of Thursday, 57.8% of the county’s total population has received at least one dose while 50.1% of residents are fully vaccinated. Of those 65 and older, 97.9% have received at least one dose and 87.6% are fully vaccinated.

The CDC classified Centre County in the substantial level of community transmission as of Thursday. Neighboring Clearfield and Clinton counties were in the highest level. Blair County was in the substantial level, while Huntingdon, Mifflin and Union were in the moderate level.

Cases, deaths increase in PA

Cases continue to rise across Pennsylvania. There were 12,138 cases this week, an increase of 2,762 compared to the previous seven days. There have been 1,246,014 cases overall, along with 4,997,328 negative tests. Statewide, 96% of people have recovered.

This week, 59 new deaths were reported to bring the total to 27,957. The week before, there were 48 deaths.

Vaccine doses rise

As of Friday, 11,847,371 vaccine doses have been administered in Pennsylvania (excluding Philadelphia); 5,802,463 people are fully vaccinated. After falling for several weeks, vaccine demand is increasing. An average of 15,000 people were vaccinated each day this week, about 1,800 more than the previous week.

The CDC said, as of Thursday, that Pennsylvania ranks fifth among the states for total doses given, and 64% of Pennsylvanians 18 and older are fully vaccinated. CDC figures cover all 67 counties in the state.

Hospitalizations up in state

Hospitalizations across the state are approaching highs not seen since around Memorial Day. The state dashboard shows there are 996 patients, including 250 in intensive care and 119 on ventilators. Since the beginning of August, the number of patients has almost doubled.

Mixed picture on positivity rates

The state’s early warning monitoring system dashboard showed a drop in Centre County’s positivity rate for the period Aug. 6-Thursday. This week’s rate fell to 4.3% from almost 5%. At the same time, Pennsylvania’s rate rose to 6% from the previous week’s figure of 5.4%.

Clinton County had the week’s highest rate at 12.7%. Forest and Sullivan counties had rates of 0%.