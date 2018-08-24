Former Centre County DA Stacy Parks Miller to have law license suspended

A hearing committee recommended that former Centre County District Attorney Stacy Parks Miller’s law license be suspended for three months because it found she violated six rules of professional conduct.
The Office of Disciplinary Counsel requested no less than a three month suspension and James Kutz, Parks Miller’s attorney, requested that any suspension be retroactive to the beginning of her self-imposed, de facto suspension.
Parks Miller was accused of engaging in ex parte communications with two Centre County judges and use of a fake Facebook page to “snoop” on suspected bath salt dealers. The allegations were eventually deemed admitted because Parks Miller missed the deadline to file her response.
“This case does not involve misconduct of the sensationalized nature reported by some media sources. Nevertheless, this case does involve serious allegations and admissions of misconduct,” the committee said in their report that was filed Tuesday.
When focusing on the Facebook page, the committee found that Parks Miller’s conduct was “concerning,” but did not rise to the level of a violation.
“The committee, however, is concerned about the lack of care and inquiry made by (Parks Miller) with regard to the Facebook page, both before and after its creation,” the committee said.
Parks Miller told the Centre Daily Times she appreciated the panel’s diligence and fairness in assessing the presented evidence. She said she accepted the report, but also said she and Kutz plan to ask the committee to reconsider making the suspension retroactive.
“Unfortunately, the ‘sensational’ is what drove public opinion all to the benefit of my courtroom and political adversaries,” Parks Miller said. “But I am a lawyer under the supervision of the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania and I must comport myself to the court’s standards as all lawyers should.”
She added that she plans on opening a private practice “in the next few weeks.”
“I will not look back — only forward,” Parks Miller said. “I will fight hard for people who need a tough, experienced advocate on their side.”
