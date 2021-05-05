Former Bellefonte dentist who was acquitted of criminal charges surrenders his license

A Bellefonte man handed over his dental license in March after a state oversight board found he acted unprofessionally by engaging in sexual misconduct with two patients.

Wade Newman voluntarily surrendered his license to the state Board of Dentistry more than four years after having sexual intercourse with the women.

He was accused of raping one of the women, but was found not guilty of all charges in July 2018.

The former owner of Bellefonte Family Dentistry may apply for reinstatement after five years, according to a 10-page Department of State document. Attorney Thomas Weber declined to comment Wednesday.

The woman who accused Newman of rape settled a lawsuit against him in March 2020. Her attorney Thomas Berret declined to comment.