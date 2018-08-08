Meet the teens vying for Grange Fair Queen

This year’s Centre County Grange Fair Queen Coronation will be held Aug. 15 at 6 p.m. at the Southside Stage. The new queen will preside over the fair, which runs Aug. 17-25. Below are the contestants.
- Destiny Vonada, 16 daughter of Charlene and Greg Vonada of Spring Mills. She attends Penns Valley High School. She enjoys swimming, cheerleading, twirling and running. She plans on attending college in the medical field.
- Kaleigh Cunningham, 17, daughter of Dan and Nicole Cunningham of Julian. She attends Bald Eagle Area High School and CPI. She enjoys basketball, running and reading. Plans are attending Lycoming College and then State Police Academy.
- Amelia Miller, 17, daughter of Randy and Lisa Miller of Howard. She attends Bellefonte Area High School. She is involved in 4-H, violin orchestra club and drama club. She plans on college and majoring in Foreign Affairs or International Relations.
- Kelly Beck, 20, daughter of Leroy and Deb Beck of Port Matilda. She is a graduate of State College Area High School and is attending Penn State in Community Environment Development. She will pursue her master’s and Ph.D in either Energy Environment Economics or Rural Sociology and Demography. She enjoys reading, knitting and traveling.
- Morgan Bair, 16, daughter of Jason and Christine Bair of Centre Hall. She attends Centre County Christian Academy. Morgan’s hobbies include piano singing and soccer. She plans on attending school to become a physical therapist.
- Lily Woodring, 17, daughter of Tammy and Dave Woodring of Spring Mills. She attends Penns Valley Area High School. Lily is Vice President of her FFA club, football manager and is involved in Softball Club. She plans to attend PSU and major in Horticulture.
Comments