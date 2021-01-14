One dead after head-on crash Thursday morning in Potter Township

A Spring Mills man died Thursday after a two-vehicle crash in Potter Township, the Centre County coroner wrote in a statement.

David Laing, 63, veered out of his lane and crashed head-on into another vehicle about 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of Earlystown Road (state Route 45) and Oakwood Lane, Coroner Scott Sayers wrote.

Laing died at Mount Nittany Medical Center. He died of blunt force trauma and his death was ruled accidental, Sayers wrote.

The road was closed east of Oakwood Lane for about two hours, the Centre Hall Volunteer Fire Company posted on Facebook.

State police at Rockview are investigating the crash. Pleasant Gap and Boalsburg fire companies also responded.

There were eight fatal crashes in Potter Township from 2010 through 2019, according to state Department of Transportation data. Only Rush (11) and College (nine) townships reported more fatal crashes over the same period.