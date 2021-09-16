After disorderly mask debate, Penns Valley school board takes meetings fully remote

Pennsylvania State Police were called to Penns Valley’s school board work session on Sept. 1 after several members of the public refused to comply with the district’s universal masking requirement. hkines@centredaily.com

Recent meetings of the Penns Valley school board were hybrid, where the public could either attend in-person or participate via Zoom. That changed with Wednesday night’s board meeting, following a disorderly work session earlier this month.

Wednesday’s meeting and all future meetings listed on the Penns Valley Area School District’s website are now virtual. Forty-eight people attended the Sept. 1 work session, many refusing to wear a mask despite requests from the administration and a universal masking policy in place. During that meeting, Board President Darren Narber advised the public that they would not begin until all in attendance were wearing masks.

Because many people in attendance refused to comply with the district’s masking policy, the meeting didn’t start until nearly an hour later and after state police were called.

During Wednesday’s meeting, the board heard from nine people about topics ranging from masking to bullying to transgender students, but some also questioned the change in meeting format and requested the board return to in-person meetings.

“I’d also like to request that the school board hold future meetings in person, not virtually, as you should all have the courage to face this community of parents who voted you in, and whom you work for as elected officials, in person, masked or unmasked,” Alicia Benner, of Centre Hall, said.

After a resident directly asked the board why they switched meeting formats, Narber said it was clear it was the most productive way to conduct business.

“As was evidenced at our last in-person meeting, we felt that in order to conduct orderly and productive business, this would be the most effective method, because we have some guidelines and restrictions that are in place and people were unable to follow them. So, this is our next best method to keep order in conducting business and keeping us moving forward,” Narber said.

One resident said the board was just seeking “control” and another said there were some residents who wanted to attend but had issues logging into the meeting.

Acting Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Alison Beam enacted a mandate earlier this month requiring masks to be worn inside K-12 school buildings, early learning programs and child care providers. Local school districts have heard from many residents who oppose the order and masks in general. That trend continued at Penns Valley’s latest meeting.

Of those who spoke about masks, only one supported the order and the district for following it.

“To be part of this community or any community means that we do our part to care for one another. And since some folks seem to have tossed aside personal responsibility for partisan malarkey, we are counting on you as the school board and administration to continue to force people to do what’s right for the safety of our children,” Melanie Morrison, of Millheim, said.

Other parents said the masks are harmful for their children and prohibit them from getting fresh air. They asked why kids are being forced to wear a mask when the virus will be around long term.

“You’re taking the air from them. God created the air, human didn’t. He created it for everybody and whether there’s a virus in the air or not. It’s here to stay, it’s not going anywhere,” Salona Lightner, of Centre Hall, said.

Before the state’s mask mandate was in effect, Penns Valley implemented its own mandate when COVID-19 cases surged even before classes began.

Addressing some of the topics residents raised, Narber said whether it’s masks, transgender bathrooms or the board and administration, everyone “recognizes the frustration that has filtered throughout our community.”

“We have a responsibility to operate a school district under the premise of the law as a public district, and we do that to the best of our abilities and under guidance from our attorneys. And whether we personally as board members agree with issues or not becomes irrelevant, because that is what we are required to do,” Narber said.

Meeting agendas, which include a Zoom link and a dial-in number, can be found on the district’s website. The next work session is scheduled for 7 p.m. Oct. 6.