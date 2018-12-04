Philipsburg-Osceola’s Jon Condo signs contract with NFL’s Atlanta Falcons

Philipsburg-Osceola native Jon Condo may have celebrated his 37th birthday back in August, but he found out Tuesday that his NFL career isn’t over just yet.
The two-time Pro Bowl long-snapper signed a contract Tuesday for the rest of the season with the Atlanta Falcons, although full terms were not immediately disclosed. The team announced the corresponding move after starting long-snapper Josh Harris, 29, was moved to injured reserve Tuesday.
This marks Condo’s 14th season in the NFL — and it’s been quite the journey to get here.
Condo, an all-state linebacker at Philipsburg-Osceola, graduated in 2000. As a high school senior, he rushed for nearly 1,000 yards while recording more than 100 tackles and 13 sacks. He was also a three-year starter at catcher and a formidable wrestler.
He attended Maryland as the long-snapper/reserve defensive end and then signed with the Dallas Cowboys in 2005 as an undrafted free agent. He bounced from Dallas to New England before finding a home with the Oakland Raiders in 2006.
That’s when his career took off. He stuck with Oakland until March 14, 2018, when he was not re-signed. He played in 173 career games for the Raiders and 176 career NFL games overall.
Atlanta currently stands in last place in the NFC South at 4-8 and is out of the playoff race. Although the Condo signing is widely regarded as a short-term fix due to the Harris injury, it’s still relatively unique to see a man Condo’s age in the NFL.
He is the third-oldest player on the Falcons’ roster, behind only backup quarterback Matt Schaub — who’s two months older — and kicker Matt Bryant, who’s 43 years old.
Atlanta next plays at 1 p.m. Sunday against the Green Bay Packers on the road.
