Philipsburg
State police are looking for missing a Philipsburg man and asking the public for help
State police at Clearfield are asking the public for help locating 35-year-old Vincent Marcinko, of Philipsburg.
He was last seen when leaving on foot from a residence in the Shiloh area of Bradford Township on June 27, police said in a release. He had been dropped off at that residence three days earlier.
Marcinko is descried as 5 feet, 7 inches and 130 pounds with short, brown hair and blue eyes. He wears black frame glasses and might be carrying a black backpack, police say.
Police did not release any additional information or a photo as of Saturday evening.
Anyone with information about Marcinko’s whereabouts is asked to call state police at Clearfield at 857-3800.
Comments