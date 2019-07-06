State police are looking for missing a Philipsburg man and asking the public for help

A police car turns on its lights at Patrol South Friday. (Jan. 18, 2013) The Wichita Eagle

State police at Clearfield are asking the public for help locating 35-year-old Vincent Marcinko, of Philipsburg.

He was last seen when leaving on foot from a residence in the Shiloh area of Bradford Township on June 27, police said in a release. He had been dropped off at that residence three days earlier.

Marcinko is descried as 5 feet, 7 inches and 130 pounds with short, brown hair and blue eyes. He wears black frame glasses and might be carrying a black backpack, police say.

Police did not release any additional information or a photo as of Saturday evening.

Anyone with information about Marcinko’s whereabouts is asked to call state police at Clearfield at 857-3800.