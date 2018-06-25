This teen retailer in Nittany Mall will close this week

It's a tough time to be a mannequin at the Nittany Mall.
Charlotte Russe — a clothing store geared toward women in their teens and 20s — will close up shop on Wednesday. The retail outlet is located near Planet Fitness toward the side of the mall formerly anchored by Sears.
Last week, lovers of engraved picture frames and wine glasses took a hit when Things Remembered announced that it would also be ceasing operations at its Nittany Mall location by the end of the month.
The Charlotte Russe brand has been in business since 1975.
