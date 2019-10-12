Bear that caused a scene in State College is out of the tree. It needed a little help getting down

SHARE COPY LINK

A bear that climbed up a South Allen Street tree was coaxed down and tranquilized late Friday night, and was released — far from downtown State College — Saturday.

After being struck by a vehicle Thursday night, the young bear climbed up a tree in front of Nittany View Apartments. It spent Friday lounging on a branch about 60-70 feet off the ground, attracting a crowd and police presence.

“We waited until dark, and the bear had not even thought about coming down the tree,” state Game Commission Warden Dan Murray said.

With the crowd dispersed and the traffic slowed down, the 800 block of South Allen Street was closed off while Alpha Fire Company used a hose to bring the bear down the tree. When the bear got to a safe height, Murray said he was able to successfully use a tranquilizer dart. The bear was uninjured from the fall and appears unscathed from the 1990 Oldsmobile Cutlass that struck it on Thursday night, Murray said.

“Bears are tough animals,” he said. “I couldn’t see any obvious signs, no broken bones.”

He praised the teamwork between State College police, the public works department, Alpha Fire Company and Nittany View Apartments management and residents, and thanked the public for their cooperation.

“This was the best possible outcome for everybody involved,” he said.