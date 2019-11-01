New store to open Saturday in downtown State College

Three Little Birds Boutique will make its downtown State College debut Saturday with a grand opening celebration.

The women’s clothing boutique is located on 220 E. Calder Way and will be open Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sunday from noon-5 p.m.

According to Three Little Birds Boutique’s Facebook page, the first 20 girls in line at the grand opening will receive a free loyalty tote bag that gives shoppers 5% off purchases every time they shop at the boutique.

Looks Hair Design, a salon located nearby, will set up a free braid bar for shoppers between noon-4 p.m. Sweet Innovations by R will also set up a hot chocolate bar and sweet treats for all the guests.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The State College location is the third Three Little Birds Boutique in Pennsylvania.

“We cannot wait to be a part of the community in State College and to celebrate our opening with you all,” the owners said via the Facebook announcement.