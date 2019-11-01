State College
New store to open Saturday in downtown State College
Three Little Birds Boutique will make its downtown State College debut Saturday with a grand opening celebration.
The women’s clothing boutique is located on 220 E. Calder Way and will be open Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sunday from noon-5 p.m.
According to Three Little Birds Boutique’s Facebook page, the first 20 girls in line at the grand opening will receive a free loyalty tote bag that gives shoppers 5% off purchases every time they shop at the boutique.
Looks Hair Design, a salon located nearby, will set up a free braid bar for shoppers between noon-4 p.m. Sweet Innovations by R will also set up a hot chocolate bar and sweet treats for all the guests.
The State College location is the third Three Little Birds Boutique in Pennsylvania.
“We cannot wait to be a part of the community in State College and to celebrate our opening with you all,” the owners said via the Facebook announcement.
