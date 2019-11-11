Runaway State College teen girl found safe

Update: Marilyn Heyer-Beltran was found unharmed at the high school, State College police reported shortly after noon Monday.

State College police are investigating a report of a runaway teenager.

Marilyn Heyer-Beltran, 16, was last seen on Friday at 8:30 a.m. She is described as being 5 feet 3 inches and 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

State College Area School District Communications Director Chris Rosenblum confirmed Heyer-Beltran is a student at State College Area High School.

Police are urging anyone who may have information regarding this incident to contact the SCPD at 814-234-7150, by email at police@statecollegepa.us or to submit an anonymous tip through the website.