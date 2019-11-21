Developer proposes demolition for State College buildings to construct new high-rise

A Chicago-based developer that purchased five apartment properties in downtown State College last month for redevelopment is now planning to construct a new building on East College Avenue.

Core Spaces, a luxury student housing developer, submitted plans to the borough’s planning department on Nov. 6 to demolish four buildings in the 400-block of East College Avenue and construct a 12-story mixed use building with commercial space on the first two floors and 135 residential units above.

Because the new building is proposed on the corner of East College Avenue and Hetzel Street, buildings for proposed demolition include the Garden House Apartments at 472 E. College Ave., the building next door at the corner of East College Avenue and Hetzel Street, Pizza Mia at 114 Hetzel St. and a one-story house at 471 E. Calder Way. The corner building is home to Eddie’s Bicycles and Hockey Equipment at 480 E. College Ave., George’s Floral Boutique at 482 E. College Ave., SusTus Chiropractic at 112 Hetzel St. and apartments.

Representatives from Core Spaces did not return requests for comment.

The land development plan submitted to the borough shows a mixture of one-, two-, four- and five-bedroom units for a total of 532 beds. Commercial area on the first and second floors will cover 30,000 square feet and the apartments will cover 300,000 square feet. On the roof, the developer plans to add a pool and terrace.

There is also a planned underground parking garage with 172 spaces.

In an unrelated sale last month, Core Spaces purchased five properties owned by the Woskob family in the area of State College known as Beaver Canyon for $102 million. They include Alexander Court at 309 E. Beaver Ave., Cedarbrook at 320 E. Beaver Ave., Beaver Hill at 340 E. Beaver Ave., Garner Court at 228 S. Garner St and The Diplomat at 329 E. Beaver Ave.

According to a spokesperson for the company, they plan to “refresh” and “modernize” some aspects of the apartment buildings over the next few years.

John Jennings, who has co-owned and operated the Pizza Mia location at 114 Hetzel St. for almost five years, said he is saddened that Core Spaces’ plans include demolishing his business location and some of the “beautiful” architecture in downtown State College. He said he’s come to value the neighboring businesses and the students who walk past every day.

“It’s not something I want to see happen,” he said. “But if I end up on College Avenue as opposed to Hetzel Street, I think that’s a good thing.”

He said for the time being, he and his wife are exploring options of moving their business or perhaps converting their State College location into a food truck. Pizza Mia also has locations in Bellefonte and Lock Haven.

The site at the corner of East College Avenue and Hetzel Street that Core Spaces plans to build on is located in the Commercial Incentive District, is in a Signature Development project area and requires a conditional use permit, according to the land development plan. Borough spokesperson Douglas Shontz said the plan would also require a demolition permit from the Public Works Department, which usually isn’t approved until after the land development plan is approved.

Buildings on East College Avenue, including the building where George’s Floral Boutique and Eddie’s Bicycle and Hockey Equipment are located, are proposed for demolition to make way for a 12-story mixed use building. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

The State College Design Review Board will review the plan on Dec. 3 and it will go to the borough’s Planning Commission on Dec. 4.

Mark Goehausen, senior development manager for Core Spaces, told StateCollege.com that work could begin as soon as mid-2020 depending on approval of the land development plan and related permits, with a potential building opening in mid-2022.

If Core Spaces’ latest land development plan is approved, the building would join a changing skyline of high-rises, mixed use apartment buildings and new service industry development cropping up in State College.

Over the past four years, five new high-rise apartment and mixed-use buildings have gone up in State College — the 12-story Fraser Centre in 2016, the 12-story Metropolitan at 412 W. College Ave. in 2017, the 12-story mixed-use building The Rise at 532 E. College Ave. in 2018, the seven-story mixed-use building The Edge at 260 E. Beaver Ave. in fall 2018 and The Bellaire at 711 Bellaire St. in August.

Next fall, those buildings will be joined by The Standard — formerly The Residences — on West College Avenue across the street from the Metropolitan, and Here State College, which is being constructed on the site of the former Garner Street parking lot. At the corner of East Beaver Avenue and South Pugh Street, the seven-story Pugh Centre is under construction with an expected completion date of August 2020.

In late August, the historic Glennland Building was acquired by the same Ardmore-based developer that developed the Fraser Centre, Scholar Hotel Group. The developer plans to redesign the mixed-use building into a high-end, extended stay hotel.

Last month, development company Pat Croce and Company confirmed it had signed a sales agreement for all seven businesses at the corner of Allen Street and West College Avenue, including The Corner Room.

Jennings said he is trying to see the positive in all the changes, and pointed to his dedicated restaurant staff whom he hopes to keep with him if the plan goes through. Some of them were in tears when they heard the news Wednesday, he said.

“I’d like to tell (the developers), ‘No, you can’t take our little white house.’ At the end of the day, they’re going to win,” he said. But, he added, “If it really works out perfectly, maybe we’re the little white house in the middle of all the big, tall skyscrapers.”