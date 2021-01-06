3/20 Coalition renews calls for State College officers to be fired, prosecuted for Osagie’s death

The 3/20 Coalition, a group formed in the wake of Osaze Osagie’s death, renewed its calls Wednesday for the firing and prosecution of the three State College police officers recently named in court documents and directly involved in the deadly 2019 shooting.

Although the coalition has consistently called for those officers to be taken off the force, it has never before been able to specifically call on them by name: Officer M. Jordan Pieniazek, Sgt. Christopher Hill and Lt. Keith Robb.

“For over a year and a half, the 3/20 Coalition, and hundreds of allies, have protested in the streets not only calling for the naming of these three officers, but also for the firing and prosecution of these three officers,” the coalition said in a written statement. “We will continue to advocate that these officers are fired and brought to justice, to prevent them from ever hurting or killing innocent civilians again.”

Osagie, a 29-year-old Black man, was shot and killed by police on March 20, 2019, when three white officers were serving a mental health warrant. Police said Osagie moved toward them with a steak knife, with Pieniazek fatally shooting Osagie with his handgun after Hill fired his Taser, which was ineffective.

Centre County District Attorney Bernie Cantorna cleared the officers of wrongdoing two months later, but community members have continued to question the report. And Osagie’s family filed a federal rights lawsuit in November, accusing the police department of “systematic failings” with its polices and practices involving residents with mental health issues.

The borough filed the response to that lawsuit Monday, formally rejecting the accusations while citing the officers’ experience and training. The officers’ names were included in that response — something the 3/20 Coalition lauded while at the same time bemoaning that such a release took 20 months.

“This refusal to provide basic transparency and accountability was not only egregious and offensive, but needlessly prolonged the family and community’s pain and suffering,” the coalition wrote.

Melanie Morrison, secretary of the group, emphasized to the Centre Daily Times that the 3/20 Coalition has no intention to harass the officers, or protest at their homes, just as they declined to do with Cantorna. Morrison, however, has said her own home has been vandalized and the lug-nuts on her vehicle were loosened.

Morrison said the group just wanted the officers’ names released largely for transparency’s sake.

“I think people would be comforted by knowing who they’re interacting with because these are public servants,” she said. “We have a right to know who’s pulling us over and who’s coming to our homes.”

In Wednesday’s written statement, a response to the release of the officers’ names, the 3/20 Coalition outlined its stance and future plans. Calling this a “small step,” the group pledged to continue working to prevent another Osagie incident. It also alluded to the group’s 10 demands from the summer and further criticized the borough council’s recent decision not to fund some social services via the police department.

“In order to reduce community suffering and avoid crises and trauma, a change in policies and practices, police reform, and improvement of mental health and social service delivery is needed,” the group wrote.

“We are working for a community where all our needs are met, and we can live free from fear of police violence.”