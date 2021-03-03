State Patty’s Day arrests down nearly 90% since height of annual drinking event, police say

Arrests stemming from the latest installment of State Patty’s Day were at the lowest rate in more than a decade, according to data released Wednesday by State College and Penn State police.

Fewer cases that required investigation were reported between noon Friday and noon Sunday than any State Patty’s Day weekend since 2011, when the police departments began to track statistics for the annual drinking event.

“The State College Police Department appreciates the outstanding cooperation received by both town and gown partners in helping reduce the impact this event has on our community,” the department wrote in a statement.

Thirty-six people were arrested between noon Friday and noon Sunday, down nearly 90% from 2011, according to department data.

Three people were arrested for driving under the influence, down about 81% from 2011.

Crime during State Patty’s Day weekend has generally crept down during the past decade, except for an uptick in 2016.

But while the tradition isn’t as widespread as it once was, borough and university leaders were still concerned about alcohol use and the potential spread of COVID-19.

State College police handed out four citations for either masking or gathering violations.