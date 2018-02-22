More than 50 drug sales to one person. More than 5,000 Xanax pills. How many felony charges?

A confidential informant reportedly purchased Xanax from a State College man more than 50 times over a three year period before coordinating a sting operation with State College police, according to State College police.
The informant approached State College police in September of 2016 and claimed to have seen David Sahagian, 23, in possession of more than 5,000 Xanax pills at one time.
The affidavit detailed several interactions with Sahagian between November 2016 and February 2017 that resulted in the purchase of about 150 Xanax pills.
One exchange involved a conversation about Sahagian “recently getting rid of about 900 pills,” according to the court document.
Police obtained a search warrant for Sahagian’s residence and found additional drugs and paraphernalia, including a vial of testosterone, four vials of suspected steroids, two bags with multiple unused syringes, 26 full or partial Xanax pills and 3.8 grams of marijuana.
Police also found a digital scale with white powder residue and a glass pipe with suspected marijuana residue.
Sahagian is charged with six counts of possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance, three counts of criminal use of communication facility — all felonies.
He is also charged with several misdemeanor counts, including unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of a small amount of marijuana for personal use and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sahagian was granted $25,000 unsecured bail by District Judge Steven Lachman. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Wednesday.
Bret Pallotto: 814-231-4648, @BretPallottoCDT
