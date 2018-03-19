It started when he showed her pornography, police say. It ended in felony child sex charges

A Howard man was charged with 25 felonies after allegedly raping and sexually assaulting a girl when she was 9 or 10 years old, according to state police at Rockview.
Alexander Fults, 45, was involved in a February domestic dispute when he began using derogatory sexual names toward an 18-year-old woman.
She said Fults was calling her those names because of the sexual things he did to her when she was younger. Fults did not deny the accusations, according to police.
The comments prompted an investigation, which revealed she was 9-10 years old when the incidents began in Snow Shoe. She told police the incidents ended when she turned 13 years old.
The incidents, according to court documents, began soon after Fults returned from a gas station with a pornographic magazine, which he showed to the minor.
Fults and the minor would be in various locations in the residence when he would touch or penetrate her. She told police the incidents occurred at least 11 times.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Fults would occasionally would pay the minor to keep her quiet and not tell anyone about what was taking place.
Fults is charged with 11 felony counts of unlawful contact with a minor, eight felony counts of aggravated indecent assault of a child, three felony counts of rape of a child and three felony counts of statutory sexual assault.
He was arraigned before District Judge Allen Sinclair, who set monetary bail at $250,000. Fults did not post bail and is being held at the Centre County Correctional Facility.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 4.
Bret Pallotto: 814-231-4648, @BretPallottoCDT
Comments