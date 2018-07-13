His neighbors asked him to stop shooting. He declined

An Altoona man faces charges after allegedly firing a pistol in a residential area.
State police at Hollidaysburg charged Lance E. Hughes, 29, after a reported incident in Taylor Township on June 17. Hughes was accused of practice-shooting a 9mm pistol along the 700 block of Dick Schoolhouse Road in the early evening.
Two nearby residents reported bullets were ricocheting through the line of trees separating the two properties, police said. One of the bullets struck the front door of their residence.
The residents confronted Hughes and requested he stop shooting in the direction of their home, police said. Hughes allegedly ignored this request and continued shooting at the treeline, “putting the victims at risk of serious injury or death.”
He was charged through District Judge Andrew Blattenberger. A list of charges is not yet available.
